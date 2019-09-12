UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artworks Worth AED3.56 Billion Sold In Abu Dhabi In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Artworks worth AED3.56 billion sold in Abu Dhabi in five months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The value of the art trade in Abu Dhabi during the first five months of 2019 reached AED3.56 billion, an increase of 97.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018, reflecting the development of this sector and the UAE’s role in the art and culture market.

According to specialist studies, the UAE ranked first in the Gulf and the middle East in terms of the art trade and has established several museums and attracted major auction houses that specialise in artistic works, which have attracted attention both inside and outside the country.

The trade in artworks accounted for about four percent of Abu Dhabi’s total trade from January to the end of May this year. The trade value reached AED88.6 billion last year, according to the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi,SCAD. These statistics also show that the value of equivalent imports at the end of May this year amounted to some AED3 billion, an increase of 386 percent compared to the same period last year.

Exports and re-exports during the same period amounted to AED560 million, according to SCAD.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Same Middle East January May 2018 2019 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and press conferenc ..

2 hours ago

When Quaid-e-Azam Trophy made headlines

2 hours ago

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

5 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

5 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.