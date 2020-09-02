UrduPoint.com
As A Precaution, Education, Emergency And Crisis Authorities Announce Transfer Of Group Of Schools To Distance Learning System

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis authorities announce transfer of group of schools to distance learning system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) During the implementation of the COVID-19 tests for teachers and administrative staff in schools and before the enrollment of students according to the Ministry of education (MoE)'s plan to ensure the public health and safety of students, MoE and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the transfer of a group of schools in different emirates in the UAE to the distance learning system.

The decision comes after suspected cases of COVID-19 among the employees were found during the testing phase. This precautionary measure will remain in place until the results of the laboratory tests appear.

The MoE and NCEMA confirm that school administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.

They call on all employees, including teachers and administrators, students and their parents, to cooperate and disclose suspected cases or any contacts with people infected with COVID-19, or when showing any symptoms, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Parents should also prevent their children from attending school if they show any symptoms in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

The two entities also direct public attention to the necessity of obtaining information from official sources, refraining from circulating rumours, and respecting individual privacy. It also confirms that legal measures will be taken in coordination with the concerned authorities towards anyone who violates the applicable precautionary and preventive measures.

