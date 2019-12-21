AS World Group announced as Expo 2020 'Authorised Ticket Reseller'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) Expo 2020 Dubai has signed AS World Group Ltd, DIFC, as an 'Authorised Ticket Reseller' for the world’s greatest show taking place from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021.

Sanjive Khosla, Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Commercial Officer, and Sajid Barkat, AS World Group Chief Executive Officer, signed an agreement to this effect at the Expo 2020 Dubai head office.

AS World Group is a diversified conglomerate - spanning from event management to strategic consulting and investments - acting as a gateway to Africa and equipped to connect Expo 2020 Dubai with key audiences in Africa, Europe and the middle East.

The new contract promotes Expo 2020 Dubai ticket packages in Africa and is poised to bring visitors from the continent to the largest event ever held in the Arab World, in what will be a major and unprecedented boost for trade and commerce between Africa and Dubai.

As the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, Expo 2020 Dubai will have a record 192 countries participating in the 173-day long mega event under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.