AS World Group promotes Expo 2020 Dubai in Addis Ababa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) AS World Group – in its capacity as Authorised Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai – organised a global roadshow at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to promote the upcoming World Expo to all 54 member countries of the African Union.

AS World Group launched special Expo 2020 Dubai packages and bespoke services for African government ministries, chambers of commerce, universities, private businesses, during the 33rd African Union Summit.

Held on 9th and 10th February, and attended by Heads of State and Government of the African Union, the 33rd Ordinary Season of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union was held at the Union's headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme ‘Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development’ and comprised statutory meetings and side events.

The African Union promotes Africa’s growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states.

To be held from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021 at a purpose-built site, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to take place in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, with a record 192 countries participating in the six-month long mega event under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Sajid Barkat, AS World Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "As an official facilitator of Expo 2020 Dubai we organised a dedicated global roadshow at the 33rd AU Summit to showcase to all 54 African countries what Expo 2020 Dubai is all about and how their participation in the upcoming strategically important mega event can benefit their respective countries and economies across the board."

"We received enormous interest about Expo 2020 Dubai from official delegates and missions at the 33rd AU Summit and we are sure that Dubai’s strategic location at the crossroads between Africa and the rest of the world - along with the Expo 2020 event - where every participating country will have its own national pavilion, will propel Africa to new heights," he added.

Barkat continued, "In order for African delegates, trade and other missions to make optimum use of Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group has launched exclusive and flexible packages encompassing three nights/four days and 360-degree services that comprise all logistics needs in Dubai, including visa arrangements, air tickets, hotel reservations, ground transportation, Expo 2020 Dubai site tickets, tourism offerings, etc. As such, we can cater to B2B, B2C and B2G segments."

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity for African nations to greatly boost intra-Africa trade, which currently stands at only 13 percent, compared to Europe’s 30-40 percent," said Barkat, adding, "Africa, with its 1.3 billion people, is of strategic importance to Expo 2020 Dubai and this is where AS World comes in because by ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ we serve as the perfect partner between the continent and the mega event."

As the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia since the start of the first World Expo held in London in 1851, Expo 2020 Dubai will definitely enhance African government-to-government collaboration and inter-Africa trade and business opportunities as the six-month long event will bring 192 nations together in one place in Dubai, noted Barkat.

Since December 2019, when the company was appointed Authorised Ticket Reseller of Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group has leveraged its substantial sales, service and logistics networks in Africa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai to the continent, assisting the upcoming World Expo to achieve its target of a total of 25 million visits during its six-month duration.