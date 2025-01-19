Open Menu

ASAS Launches Phase Two Of Sajaa Industrial Lands Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) ASAS Real Estate, a subsidiary of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the launch of sales for phase two of the Sajaa Industrial Lands project in a strategic location in Sharjah’s Sajaa Industrial Area.

The project offers freehold ownership for UAE nationals, GCC citizens, and Arab residents in the UAE, with flexible payment plans extending up to 24 months.

Ahmed Al Ameri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, stated that phase two builds on the remarkable success and demand seen during phase one in late 2024. He highlighted the company’s commitment to providing competitive investment opportunities for individuals and businesses, offering lucrative returns aligned with the growth of the UAE’s real estate sector.

The initiative aims to foster economic diversification and support Sharjah’s industrial development by empowering private-sector participation and enabling investors to launch and expand their industrial activities.

Al Ameri noted that the second phase includes 1,239 strategically located plots with robust infrastructure, facilitating industrial and commercial projects.

The plot sizes range from 9,500 to 30,000 square feet, with prices starting at AED1,045,000 and reaching up to AED4,050,000.

A 20% down payment is required, with a flexible payment period of 24 months. Special financing options are available through Sharjah Islamic Bank. Investors can construct warehouses with mezzanines on industrial plots, while commercial-industrial plots allow for showrooms, offices, and warehouses with specific height configurations.

ASAS Real Estate has a specialised team at its Sharjah headquarters on Maliha Road to assist investors with project details and technical queries. Financing options are also provided through Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Related Topics

UAE Company Sharjah Road Bank From Arab

Recent Stories

Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s st ..

Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices

6 minutes ago
 ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands ..

ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 20 ..

UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..

36 minutes ago
 Digital transformation opens new horizons for coop ..

Digital transformation opens new horizons for cooperation with UAE: Estonian Hea ..

37 minutes ago
 Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted i ..

Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted in UAE society, UAHR affirms

37 minutes ago
UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destin ..

UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destination for investment: Dhaman

2 hours ago
 Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Cen ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Center of Dubai’s strategy for ..

3 hours ago
 SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

4 hours ago
 DLD enables private property owners on Sheikh Zaye ..

DLD enables private property owners on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Jaddaf to convert t ..

4 hours ago
 FAHR, Emirates NBD to eliminate salary certificat ..

FAHR, Emirates NBD to eliminate salary certificate requirement for federal emp ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East