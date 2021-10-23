ASAS Real Estate Launches Sales Of The Industrial "Al Qasimia City" Lands Project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) SHARJAH, 23rd October 2021 (WAM) - ASAS Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the launch of sales of the commercial, industrial land project "Al Qasimia City", which reflects the ambitious vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in supporting the economic diversification strategy in the UAE.

It is one of the most prominent Industrial real estate projects the Government of Sharjah contributes to, keeping the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology strategy known as the 300 billion project. It is the largest and most comprehensive plan to develop the industrial sector in the country and contribute to achieving leadership and sustainable economic growth locally, regionally, and globally.

Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said: "We continue to launch distinguished projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, with an industrial and commercial city project integrated with industrial, logistical and commercial facilities and services. To strengthen the industrial sector and achieve sustainable economic growth by providing the appropriate real estate incubator to promote local industrialization and the expansion of value-added industries. Under the advisory studies prepared by the Chamber in cooperation with significant expert houses in this field and to achieve the desired goal of implementing the project, which is a leading model for consolidating the Chamber’s strategy and vision in the ideal partnership between the public and private sectors and the contribution of the business community to the process of sustainable development."

Al Amiri stressed that based on the national vision of the "Al Qasimia City" land project, the project aims to encourage investors to make industrial investment decisions in a strategic location in the Emirate of Sharjah, on the Dubai-Hatta highway, along the Al Madam area. The project is easily accessible from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman and provides all the potentials and elements of industrial investment secured through a high-level infrastructure of roads, lighting and electricity according to a specific schedule.

He explained that the project’s location is intermediate, between the country’s ports on the eastern and western coasts. This, in turn, contributes to attracting industries and logistical facilities, creating job opportunities and supporting high-tech sectors. All are achieved by contributing to the development of small and medium-sized projects and supporting the economy by providing suitable spaces for university and research centers and development.

The project provides multiple plots of land dedicated to factories, exhibitions, warehouses, offices and workers’ housing. In addition, commercial lands at competitive prices starting from 179,000 Dirhams for commercial lands and 522 thousand dirhams for industrial lands constitute a rewarding investment opportunity for owners of various industries, as the project includes 1,119 industrial plots. The retail area extends over 22 million square feet, within an entire area dedicated to different sectors. The spaces start from 3,965 square feet for commercial lands and reach 115,765 square feet for industrial lands. The land is suitable for various types of industries.

ASAS Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, provides a specialized team to receive those wishing to buy. They provide them with information on the project’s features, spaces and answer all technical questions to take the highest level of preventative measures to guarantee the health and safety of all at the headquarters of ASAS Real Estate Company on Maliha Street in the Emirate of Sharjah. With the provision of financing facilities for the project through the Sharjah Islamic Bank, to create an attractive climate for national and foreign investment in the project. It is worth noting that the project’s total area is approximately 30 million square feet, including roads and services.

ASAS Real Estate has launched many distinguished projects in promising areas, including residential and commercial lands, spacious apartments and luxury villas in the past years.

Services such as brokerage, marketing and sales, and ASAS Real Estate, through its strategic solutions, have contributed to achieving a high percentage of sales and profits, whether for companies, Sharjah Islamic Bank, or investors.