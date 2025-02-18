ASB Capital Commences Operations In DIFC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has commenced operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with a starting AUM of $4.5 billion. The firm is set to offer a diverse portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions, including public markets, private markets, and investment banking.
“The launch of ASB Capital marks a strategic milestone in our vision to set a new standard in wealth and asset management,” said Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank and Managing Director of ASB Capital. “As the region’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and institutional investors seek more diverse, tailored investment strategies—both for accessing high-growth GCC markets and for gaining exposure to international opportunities—ASB Capital is uniquely positioned to bridge these needs. By leveraging our expertise to seamlessly connect regional opportunities to global investors and global opportunities to regional investors, we are well positioned to provide bespoke solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term value.
”
“With a deep understanding of the GCC economies and market dynamics, ASB Capital is designed to cater to a sophisticated client base that demands multi-asset strategies aligned with their evolving financial goals. This launch reflects our commitment to establishing a trusted, independent wealth management platform that delivers value for both regional and global investors, built on the strong legacy of Al Salam Bank,” added Rafik.
"The DIFC continues to strengthen its role as a leading financial hub, attracting firms that drive innovation and global connectivity," said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer of ASB Capital. "By launching in the DIFC, ASB Capital reinforces our position as a key gateway for global capital flows, bridging regional investors with international markets. Our expertise in combining deep regional knowledge with global reach will contribute to creating transformative investment solutions for both local and global investors. We are excited to welcome ASB Capital’s commitment to contributing to the DIFC’s vision of shaping the future of finance."
Recent Stories
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..
Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..
9 arrested over fraud during physical test of constable recruitment
Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" launched
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC2 minutes ago
-
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate of 94%16 minutes ago
-
Ducab partners with MBRHE to power sustainable living in Dubai16 minutes ago
-
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 202531 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments32 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 202546 minutes ago
-
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE companies’46 minutes ago
-
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for discussion on ending war ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series for four Dubai World C ..1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore1 hour ago
-
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energy access in Africa, ..2 hours ago
-
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 20252 hours ago