ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has commenced operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with a starting AUM of $4.5 billion. The firm is set to offer a diverse portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions, including public markets, private markets, and investment banking.

“The launch of ASB Capital marks a strategic milestone in our vision to set a new standard in wealth and asset management,” said Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank and Managing Director of ASB Capital. “As the region’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and institutional investors seek more diverse, tailored investment strategies—both for accessing high-growth GCC markets and for gaining exposure to international opportunities—ASB Capital is uniquely positioned to bridge these needs. By leveraging our expertise to seamlessly connect regional opportunities to global investors and global opportunities to regional investors, we are well positioned to provide bespoke solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

”

“With a deep understanding of the GCC economies and market dynamics, ASB Capital is designed to cater to a sophisticated client base that demands multi-asset strategies aligned with their evolving financial goals. This launch reflects our commitment to establishing a trusted, independent wealth management platform that delivers value for both regional and global investors, built on the strong legacy of Al Salam Bank,” added Rafik.

"The DIFC continues to strengthen its role as a leading financial hub, attracting firms that drive innovation and global connectivity," said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer of ASB Capital. "By launching in the DIFC, ASB Capital reinforces our position as a key gateway for global capital flows, bridging regional investors with international markets. Our expertise in combining deep regional knowledge with global reach will contribute to creating transformative investment solutions for both local and global investors. We are excited to welcome ASB Capital’s commitment to contributing to the DIFC’s vision of shaping the future of finance."