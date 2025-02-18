Open Menu

ASB Capital Commences Operations In DIFC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – ASB Capital, a purpose-driven asset management firm licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has commenced operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with a starting AUM of $4.5 billion. The firm is set to offer a diverse portfolio of wealth and asset management solutions, including public markets, private markets, and investment banking.

“The launch of ASB Capital marks a strategic milestone in our vision to set a new standard in wealth and asset management,” said Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank and Managing Director of ASB Capital. “As the region’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and institutional investors seek more diverse, tailored investment strategies—both for accessing high-growth GCC markets and for gaining exposure to international opportunities—ASB Capital is uniquely positioned to bridge these needs. By leveraging our expertise to seamlessly connect regional opportunities to global investors and global opportunities to regional investors, we are well positioned to provide bespoke solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

“With a deep understanding of the GCC economies and market dynamics, ASB Capital is designed to cater to a sophisticated client base that demands multi-asset strategies aligned with their evolving financial goals. This launch reflects our commitment to establishing a trusted, independent wealth management platform that delivers value for both regional and global investors, built on the strong legacy of Al Salam Bank,” added Rafik.

"The DIFC continues to strengthen its role as a leading financial hub, attracting firms that drive innovation and global connectivity," said Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer of ASB Capital. "By launching in the DIFC, ASB Capital reinforces our position as a key gateway for global capital flows, bridging regional investors with international markets. Our expertise in combining deep regional knowledge with global reach will contribute to creating transformative investment solutions for both local and global investors. We are excited to welcome ASB Capital’s commitment to contributing to the DIFC’s vision of shaping the future of finance."

Related Topics

Dubai Bank Hub February Market Family Billion

Recent Stories

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

2 minutes ago
 Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defenc ..

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..

16 minutes ago
 Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

31 minutes ago
 Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes r ..

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first s ..

Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage

16 minutes ago
 Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthe ..

Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..

46 minutes ago
 9 arrested over fraud during physical test of cons ..

9 arrested over fraud during physical test of constable recruitment

16 minutes ago
 Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum ..

Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" launched

16 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy f ..

NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breed ..

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East