UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Countries Constitute 7% Of Foreign Investment Inflows Worldwide, And 34% In Asia: Dubai Chamber Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

ASEAN countries constitute 7% of foreign investment inflows worldwide, and 34% in Asia: Dubai Chamber study

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 16th November, 2021 (WAM) – Despite the fallout of COVID-19 that cast a shadow on the global economy, ASEAN countries attracted US$2.9 trillion of total FDI inflows in 2020, a growth of 8.4 percent compared to 2019, which constitutes seven percent of the total volume of foreign investment inflows in the world, and 34 percent in Asia.

A new Dubai Chamber study entitled "Why ASEAN" has revealed that Southeast Asia offers tremendous investment potential as economies in the region remain resilient and competitive in the face of COVID-related challenges, while the outlook for the region’s economic recovery looks bright, The study was released ahead of the Global Business Forum ASEAN (GBF ASEAN), organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The inaugural forum, held under the theme "The New Frontiers", takes place at Expo 2020 Dubai, on 8th and 9th December, 2021.

Based on data from the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the findings indicate that ASEAN countries have strong economies that have succeeded in overcoming the repercussions of COVID-19, with a GDP of US$3.1 trillion in 2020. This represents 9.13 percent of the GDP of the Asian continent. Economic indicators suggest an expected increase of 4.64 percent by 2025, highlighting the potential of the ASEAN economies and their ability to play a pivotal role in the global economic map.

In addition, ASEAN countries achieved the highest growth rate in Asia in the volume of foreign investment inflows, with a total annual growth of 9.8 percent.

The study expects that ASEAN countries will become one of the most prominent and rapidly growing global centres for data storage and management over the next five years, overtaking North America and Asia Pacific countries.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said the study supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to provide market intelligence that member companies and UAE businesses can benefit from as they examine trade and investment opportunities emerging across the ASEAN region.

In addition, Buamim said the findings would be a key focus of discussions between government and business leaders at the upcoming GBF ASEAN, which Dubai Chamber established as an ideal platform to explore new avenues of UAE-ASEAN economic cooperation.

GBF ASEAN is part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forum series, which brings together traders and investors with economic decision-makers to identify promising economic growth opportunities and explore investment opportunities between the UAE and the fastest-growing markets in the world based on accurate economic studies. The ASEAN region includes ten countries: Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Brunei.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand United Nations Business UAE Dubai Rashid Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Chamber November December 2019 2020 Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rat ..

DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rate

2 minutes ago
 Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lend ..

Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lenders

2 minutes ago
 Calls to make vaccinations mandatory in the Bundes ..

Calls to make vaccinations mandatory in the Bundesliga

2 minutes ago
 President of Brazil, Nahyan bin Mubarak witness Br ..

President of Brazil, Nahyan bin Mubarak witness Brazil&#039;s National Day celeb ..

22 minutes ago
 Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners to Compete for N ..

Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners to Compete for NASA Moon Buggy Contract

14 minutes ago
 Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxi ..

Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.