RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Sanjay Saraswat, Head of International Operations at Ashok Leyland, a medium and heavy vehicle manufacturer located in the Al Ghail Industrial Park, lauded the comprehensive developmental progress seen in the UAE.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Saraswat said that Ashok Leyland's investments in the UAE are currently worth AED140 million, highlighting the high level of confidence investors have in the UAE market, especially as it offers all facilities that meet their requirements and needs.

He also underscored the UAE's support of local and international investors in resuming their business activities, as well as its efforts to create job opportunities, develop conducive infrastructure, encourage the private sector to support the local economy, and draft laws that enhance ease of doing business.

Investors in Ras Al Khaimah enjoy an array of advantages, including the ease of establishing fully owned foreign companies and full exemptions from income and corporate taxes, he added, noting that the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is a leading national economic zone that offers investors cost-efficient business solutions and distinctive services.

Ashok Leyland previously launched a 32-seat bus series three years ago, and there are nearly 2,000 of them currently in use, he noted, pointing out that the company is preparing to launch another 26-seat bus series in the next three months.

The launch of the new bus series in Ras Al Khaimah will help boost customer confidence, as our buses are the #1 choice of customers, especially with our high quality standards, Saraswat said in conclusion.