Open Menu

Asia Accounts For 62.7% Of Multinational Companies Attracted By Dubai International Chamber In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 62.7 percent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to Dubai in 2024 originated from Asia, underlining Dubai’s growing status as a key investment hub for international corporations.

Latin America and Europe each accounted for 11.8 percent of the total multinational companies attracted in 2024. The middle East and Eurasia accounted for 9.7 percent, while the African continent and Australia both contributed 2 percent of the total.

Five key sectors accounted for 50 percent of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber in 2024, each representing a 10 percent share. These included construction, trade and logistics services; manufacturing; information and communication technology including AI, robotics, blockchain, and software; and retail, fashion, travel, hospitality and tourism.

Eight percent of the MNCs attracted in 2024 specialised in the mobility sector, including aerospace, space, autonomous transport, and traditional transport.

Three other sectors collectively accounted for 18 percent of the MNCs attracted, with each representing 6percent of the total. These included healthcare and pharmaceuticals; finance, banking, and investment banking; and energy, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and cleantech.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 51 MNCs to Dubai in 2024, representing annual growth of 55 percent compared to the 33 companies attracted in 2023.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Europe Dubai Oil Middle East Chamber Hub Gas From Share Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

3 minutes ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

4 minutes ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

49 minutes ago
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endo ..

Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..

49 minutes ago
 Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

1 hour ago
 Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of ..

Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..

1 hour ago
 EAD explores waste recycling, water management, na ..

EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..

2 hours ago
 US President Donald Trump halts all military aid t ..

US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East