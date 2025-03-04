Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 62.7 percent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to Dubai in 2024 originated from Asia, underlining Dubai’s growing status as a key investment hub for international corporations.

Latin America and Europe each accounted for 11.8 percent of the total multinational companies attracted in 2024. The middle East and Eurasia accounted for 9.7 percent, while the African continent and Australia both contributed 2 percent of the total.

Five key sectors accounted for 50 percent of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber in 2024, each representing a 10 percent share. These included construction, trade and logistics services; manufacturing; information and communication technology including AI, robotics, blockchain, and software; and retail, fashion, travel, hospitality and tourism.

Eight percent of the MNCs attracted in 2024 specialised in the mobility sector, including aerospace, space, autonomous transport, and traditional transport.

Three other sectors collectively accounted for 18 percent of the MNCs attracted, with each representing 6percent of the total. These included healthcare and pharmaceuticals; finance, banking, and investment banking; and energy, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and cleantech.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 51 MNCs to Dubai in 2024, representing annual growth of 55 percent compared to the 33 companies attracted in 2023.