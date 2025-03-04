- Home
- Middle East
- Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber in 2024
Asia Accounts For 62.7% Of Multinational Companies Attracted By Dubai International Chamber In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 62.7 percent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to Dubai in 2024 originated from Asia, underlining Dubai’s growing status as a key investment hub for international corporations.
Latin America and Europe each accounted for 11.8 percent of the total multinational companies attracted in 2024. The middle East and Eurasia accounted for 9.7 percent, while the African continent and Australia both contributed 2 percent of the total.
Five key sectors accounted for 50 percent of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber in 2024, each representing a 10 percent share. These included construction, trade and logistics services; manufacturing; information and communication technology including AI, robotics, blockchain, and software; and retail, fashion, travel, hospitality and tourism.
Eight percent of the MNCs attracted in 2024 specialised in the mobility sector, including aerospace, space, autonomous transport, and traditional transport.
Three other sectors collectively accounted for 18 percent of the MNCs attracted, with each representing 6percent of the total. These included healthcare and pharmaceuticals; finance, banking, and investment banking; and energy, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and cleantech.
Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 51 MNCs to Dubai in 2024, representing annual growth of 55 percent compared to the 33 companies attracted in 2023.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of Ministr ..3 minutes ago
-
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution to Fathers’ Endow ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Authority for Government ..19 minutes ago
-
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber in 202419 minutes ago
-
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship34 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'49 minutes ago
-
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fathers’ Endowment ca ..49 minutes ago
-
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 20241 hour ago
-
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical champion1 hour ago
-
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singapore2 hours ago
-
UAE, Senegal officially kick-off 2026 UN Water Conference multilateral process2 hours ago