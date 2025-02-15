- Home
- Middle East
- Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report
Asia Drives 2025 Oil Demand Growth As Cuts, Sanctions Reduce Supply Surplus: EA Oil Market Report
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 06:45 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) Global oil demand growth is projected to average 1.1 mb/d in 2025, up from 870 kb/d in 2024, according to the IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) for February.
The monthly publication noted that China will marginally remain the largest source of growth, even as the pace of its expansion is a fraction of recent trends and driven almost entirely by its petrochemical sector.
At the same time, India and other emerging Asian economies are taking up increasing shares. OECD demand is forecast to return to structural decline following a modest increase last year.
‘’World oil supply plunged 950 kb/d to 102.7 mb/d in January, as seasonally colder weather hit North American supply, compounding output declines in Nigeria and Libya.
Supply was nevertheless 1.9 mb/d higher than a year ago, with gains led by the Americas. Global oil supply is on track to increase by 1.6 mb/d to 104.5 mb/d in 2025, with non-OPEC+ producers accounting for the bulk of the increase if OPEC+ voluntary cuts remain in place,’’ it said.
Global observed oil stocks fell 17.1 mb m-o-m to 7 647 mb in December, as crude oil stocks plunged by 63.5 mb and products stocks rose by 46.4 mb.
OECD industry inventories continued to decline, by 26.1 mb to 2 737.2 mb, 91.1 mb below their five-year average. Preliminary data show total global inventories falling a further 49.3 mb in January, led by a large crude stock draw in China.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
More Stories From Middle East
-
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report1 minute ago
-
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees2 minutes ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club1 hour ago
-
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector'2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual property2 hours ago
-
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first worldwide in output, ..3 hours ago
-
Scientific Study: Invertebrates play pivotal role in enhancing soil fertility3 hours ago
-
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector3 hours ago
-
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 20254 hours ago
-
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Programme4 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV4 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri International Airport4 hours ago