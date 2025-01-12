Asia-Pacific Teams Win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins Trophies At Al Hamra Golf Club
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) retained the Bonallack Trophy and reclaimed the Patsy Hankins Trophy on a red-letter day for golf in the region.
On a remarkable day of high-quality golf and high drama at Al Hamra Golf Club, captain Rishi Narain’s Bonallack Trophy side emerged triumphant by the narrowest of margins.
With Asia-Pacific claiming 6.5 points from the 12 singles, the match ended 16.5-15.5 in their favour.
It was more clear-cut in the Patsy Hankins Trophy where captain Joanne McKee’s girls turned on the style, winning eight and halving one of the singles encounters to score an emphatic 20-12 success overall.
“What an incredible effort from everyone involved.
Congratulations to the players, the captains and their support teams. They should be proud of their achievements,” said Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC.
It was a day of multiple magical moments, including holes-in-one for Japan’s Mamika Shinchi and Dane Marie Madsen and a majestic five-wood approach into the par-five 18th green by Eila Galitsky, who set the tone for the day by claiming the prized scalp of England’s World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) number one Lottie Woad in the opening singles encounter.
Leading 11½-8½ overnight, the Asia-Pacific girls came out with all guns blazing, never giving their opponents a chance of staging a comeback.
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in Al Ain2 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club2 minutes ago
-
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah32 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 20251 hour ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship1 hour ago
-
Muslim World League launches 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities' initiative2 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners2 hours ago
-
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting national economic grow ..2 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme3 hours ago
-
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands ..3 hours ago
-
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax3 hours ago