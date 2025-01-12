Open Menu

Asia-Pacific Teams Win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins Trophies At Al Hamra Golf Club

January 12, 2025

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) retained the Bonallack Trophy and reclaimed the Patsy Hankins Trophy on a red-letter day for golf in the region.

On a remarkable day of high-quality golf and high drama at Al Hamra Golf Club, captain Rishi Narain’s Bonallack Trophy side emerged triumphant by the narrowest of margins.

With Asia-Pacific claiming 6.5 points from the 12 singles, the match ended 16.5-15.5 in their favour.

It was more clear-cut in the Patsy Hankins Trophy where captain Joanne McKee’s girls turned on the style, winning eight and halving one of the singles encounters to score an emphatic 20-12 success overall.

“What an incredible effort from everyone involved.

Congratulations to the players, the captains and their support teams. They should be proud of their achievements,” said Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC.

It was a day of multiple magical moments, including holes-in-one for Japan’s Mamika Shinchi and Dane Marie Madsen and a majestic five-wood approach into the par-five 18th green by Eila Galitsky, who set the tone for the day by claiming the prized scalp of England’s World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) number one Lottie Woad in the opening singles encounter.

Leading 11½-8½ overnight, the Asia-Pacific girls came out with all guns blazing, never giving their opponents a chance of staging a comeback.

