Asia's FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Rescheduled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) KUALA LUMPUR, 12th August 2020 (WAM) - In light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021.

In a statement released today and posted in its official website, AFC said: "With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches. Further details on the new dates for the next round of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be announced in due course."

