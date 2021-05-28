ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Chairman of the Asian-African Organisation for Human Rights, Muhammad Al Jubayri, has praised the efforts of the UAE and its Rulers in making COVID-19 vaccines available to the largest possible number of citizens and residents, and its efforts to support the global efforts to distribute billions of vaccines.

In a press statement, Al-Jubayri said that the number of COVID-19 doses provided in the UAE reached more than 12 million doses, which is a great achievement that reflects the success of the UAE in enhancing community awareness towards achieving community immunity and recovering from the pandemic.

Al-Jubayri added that the UAE ranked first in the world in terms of the speed of launching its vaccination programme, and implementing effective vaccination campaigns aimed at enhancing confidence in the safety of vaccines available in the country and their full use by the entire population.

He stressed that the success in reaching the record number of vaccine doses is the result of the vision and directives of the country's leadership and the efforts of the health sector and all workers in the first line of defence. The UAE, through the vision and direction of its leadership and the concerted efforts of all its institutions, is moving steadily towards recovery from the pandemic, he noted.