Asian Business Leadership Forum tackles globalisation, roadmap for humanity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Asian business Leadership Forum, ABLF, has launched the Second Conclave of the ABLF TALKS LIVE, a series of virtual conclaves across 12 months, featuring world-renowned policymakers, thinkers and industry leaders in engaging conversations of consequence on Thursday, at the ABLF City, the permanent virtual venue of the ABLF.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy, the Second Conclave of the 12-part virtual event series sheds light on the future of globalisation in an age of unprecedented global change and the clarion call towards the achievement of the United Nations, UN, Sustainable Development Goals.

There will be three Fireside Conversations with government officials as well as industry leaders including Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Indian Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology; Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau; Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India, and Diana Hamade, Founder and Managing Partner, Diana Hamade Attorneys-at Law.

The conclave also features Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security; Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation, and a number of senior Indian officials.

The event will also showcase the perspectives of philosophers, historians and literary scholars on today’s ever-evolving global narratives. It launches the session entitled, "Global Storytellers at the ABLF" with William Dalrymple, historian and author of the internationally acclaimed book "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company".

"As the ABLF theme rallies around developing innovative strategies for a decade of challenges, our speakers for the event on 5th November, 2020 come from different industries, sectors and professions to share their perspectives on managing the reverse trend in globalisation. I would like to personally invite you all to engage in these sessions," said Malini N. Menon, President, ABLF Executive Council.

The inaugural Virtual Conclave on 6th October, 2020, was attended by over 7,500 participants, including notable speakers from the UAE, UNESCO and the World Economic Forum.