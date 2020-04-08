UrduPoint.com
Asian Football Confederation Praises UAE Football Association’s Measures To Preserve Health Of Community

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football Association’s measures to preserve health of community

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, praised the measures taken by the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, to support the community, by sending many positive messages and continuing to manage football in the UAE, to maintain the health and safety of the football community and all segments of society.

The confederation made this statement in a letter sent to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAEFA, from Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Confederation.

The letter briefed Sheikh Rashid on the efforts of the confederation and its recommendations, in the light of the latest developments. It also included FIFA’s recommendations regarding its list of football tournaments for men, the youth, juniors and women, as well as indoor competitions and other football-related events.

