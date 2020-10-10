UrduPoint.com
Asian Football Confederation Thanks UAE Football Association For COVID-19 Test Kits

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, has thanked the United Arab Emirates Football Association, UAEFA, for sending COVID-19 test kits to six member associations, as part of the first phase of a UAE initiative to deliver medical aid to selected football associations in Asia, to help them stem the spread of the virus.

The UAEFA has provided the test kits to six football associations affected by the pandemic in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Mariana Islands, The Maldives and Uzbekistan.

The AFC affirmed that the initiative of the UAEFA carries noble messages and promotes the principles of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation between member associations.

''This initiative is not strange to the UAE, which is known for its efforts and humanitarian initiatives worldwide,'' said AFC officials.

The UAEFA is coordinating with UAE authorities to launch the second phase of medical assistance.

