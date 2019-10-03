UrduPoint.com
Asian Handball Federation Approves Nominations Of Three Refereeing Teams

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The Asian Handball Federation has approved the nominations of three Emirati refereeing teams for the continental category.

The first team includes Rashid Mohammed Ismail and Ahmed Ali Al Mas and the second team includes Obaid Fahad Al Zaabi and Ahmed Ali Al Zaabi while the third team, which is a women’s team, includes Rawdha Qatami Al Mansouri and Omssiyat Daoud Soleiman.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the UAE Handball Federation, stated that the nominations reflect the federation’s confidence in Emirati referees, who have improved their level of performance significantly, noting that the federation’s board of directors has prioritised its efforts to improve the standards of all personnel involved in the sport, including trainers, referees and administrative staff.

However, referees are at the top of the federation’s priority, considering their major influence on advancing any sport, he added.

Al Kaabi then highlighted the keenness of the committee to hold workshops for referees, including one held yesterday at the headquarters of the federation, which was attended by around 40 referees.

The federation’s current board is continuing to improve the performance of referees and aims to supply Gulf, Asian and international organisations with qualified Emirati referees, through the "Small Referees Project," which was launched two years ago to train future referees from the age of 14, Al Kaabi said in conclusion.

