UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Delegation Visits UAE To Discuss Further Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation visits UAE to discuss further cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) A delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, led by Sir Danny Alexander, Vice President and Corporate Secretary at AIIB, has visited the UAE to strengthen ties between the UAE and AIIB.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and the UAE’s Governor on the AIIB board of Governors, said: "The UAE is leading extensive efforts in cooperation with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to support economic development in Asia. These efforts aim to drive development investment, and nurture resource mobilisation in Asian countries to enhance economic capabilities."

He added: "The UAE, a founding member of AIIB, is keen to conduct ongoing coordination meetings with AIIB’s management to contribute to achieving the UAE leadership’s directives in supporting sustainable development and improving living standards across the Asian continent."

For his part, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the UAE’s Alternate Governor on the AIIB Board of Governors, said: "The visit of the AIIB delegation to the UAE and ADFD underscores the strong ties we share with the Bank, in helping to unify efforts among stakeholders that support comprehensive growth in developing countries."

He added: "The UAE is keen to enable the implementation of AIIB’s objectives, and is primarily focused on providing financing to meet funding challenges in infrastructure, thereby driving economic growth.

"

Sir Danny Alexander said he was delighted to visit the UAE, and praised the country’s great socio-economic development efforts globally. He stressed the important role played by the UAE in achieving sustainable development, and lauded the country’s active membership to contribute effectively in financing development projects within the framework of AIIB’s strategic objectives and priorities.

In line with its overall development goals, AIIB prioritises investment in sustainable infrastructure that supports countries in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as well as cross-border infrastructure that links road and rail projects, ports, power grids and telecommunication networks across Asia.

The Bank also provides innovative solutions for capital mobilisation from the private sector, and cooperates with multilateral development banks and governments in investing in sustainable development projects.

The UAE joined AIIB as a permanent founding member in April 2015. The country’s contribution to the Bank’s paid-up capital of US$100 billion accounts for US$1.185 billion. By June 2019, AIIB financed 40 development projects in Asian countries valued at US$8.03 billion.

Related Topics

Governor UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Road Bank April June 2015 2019 From Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Why govt is silent on Indian atrocities in Occupie ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision t ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at PM Khan, says assets ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan facing crisis after crisis: PBIF

24 minutes ago

NTSAarranged get togetherto pay rich tribute to re ..

27 minutes ago

ICC appoints match officials for Pakistan v Sri La ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.