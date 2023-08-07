Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The Asian Paralympic Committee, chaired by Majid Al Osaimi, signed the Host City Agreement allowing Uzbekistan to host the Tashkent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, making it the first-ever edition to be held in the centre of the Asian continent.

This edition will witness the participation of around 1,000 athletes from 45 countries competing in 11 sports. The agreement was signed virtually.

The signing ceremony was attended by Adham Ikramov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, and Tarek Souei, CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee.

Al Osaimi affirmed that the Tashkent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games marks the first Youth Paralympic Games held in Central Asia and coincides with the hosting of the Asian Olympic Games in the Uzbek capital in the same year.

He also lauded the progress of the Uzbek Paralympic movement in recent years and the substantial support it has received, commending the positive results achieved by Uzbekistani athletes in various sports. Most notably, Uzbekistan secured its first-ever second-place finish in the Asian rankings, just behind China, at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan has secured 21 slots across different sports for participation in the upcoming edition of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.