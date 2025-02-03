Open Menu

Asian Winter Games Torch Relay Kicks Off In China's Harbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The torch relay for the 9th Asian Winter Games commenced Monday in the Chinese city of Harbin, marking a significant milestone ahead of the upcoming continental sporting event.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the ceremonial proceedings began in the city's historic Baroque district, with former figure skating champion Shen Xue leading the torch relay.

The initial relay covered a distance of 11 kilometers and involved 120 torch bearers.

The main torch lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place during the Games' opening ceremony on 7th February. The sporting events will begin today with ice hockey competitions and continue through 14th February.

The Games represent a major sporting event in the Asian winter sports Calendar, bringing together athletes from across the continent to compete in various winter sports disciplines.

