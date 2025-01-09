Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Department of Culture has announced that the esteemed Syrian director and actor, Assaad Feddah, is the recipient of the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity in its 18th edition, 2025.

The award honours his extensive and distinguished theatrical career, marked by numerous achievements and successes, and recognises his positive contributions to the advancement and enrichment of the Arab theatre movement for more than fifty years.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah supported and patronised the founding of the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity in 2007. This event takes place annually in conjunction with the Sharjah Theatrical Days festival, honouring the contributions and journeys of the pioneers and luminaries of Arab theatre.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, emphasised that the award furthers the many initiatives backed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah aimed at promoting and developing Arab theatre.

This support arises from his conviction in the essential and impactful role of theatre and its artists in educating and enriching communities while promoting knowledge and values.

The 34th edition of Sharjah Theatrical Days, set to begin on 19th February, will see Assaad Feddah receive the award at the opening ceremony. A panel discussion exploring his artistic journey will take place, alongside the release of a book that highlights the essential aspects of his creative contributions.

Numerous theatre figures who have made significant contributions to various theatrical disciplines, such as criticism, directing, acting, and playwriting, have received the award since its inception. The first recipient in 2007 was the late Egyptian artist Saad Ardash, succeeded by distinguished figures including the late Moroccan artist Touriya Jabrane, Lebanese artist Nidal Al Ashkar, Kuwaiti artist Saad Al Faraj, Egyptian artist Samiha Ayoub, Syrian artist Duraid Lahham, the late Kuwaiti artist Abdulhussain Abdulredha, the late Iraqi artist Yousif Al Ani, among others.

