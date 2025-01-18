Assets Of China's Central SOEs Exceed 90 Trillion Yuan In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2025 | 10:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) BEIJING,18th January, 2025 (WAM) - The assets of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surpassed 90 trillion Yuan (about US$12 trillion) in 2024, marking a 5.9 percent year-on-year increase, the country's top state assets regulator said.
As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the total profits of these enterprises reached 2.6 trillion yuan in 2024, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.
According to the SASAC, such SOEs saw their spending on research and development reach 1.1 trillion yuan in 2024. The figure surpassed one trillion yuan for the third consecutive year.
Fixed-asset investment by the SOEs, including real estate, grew 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 5.3 trillion yuan. Notably, investment in strategic emerging industries totalled 2.7 trillion yuan, reflecting a 21.8 percent YoY increase and accounting for more than 40 percent of total investment, as reported by SASAC.
Recent Stories
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2025
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source
UN human rights experts call on all parties to accept ceasefire deal
#Nohkwa_17_January: Global reach exceeds 100 million views
WHO: Health sector needs billions for reconstruction of Gaza
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation
Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar P ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 20245 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal migrants drowned in Aegean Sea off Turkish coast35 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New South Wales50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite1 hour ago
-
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions9 hours ago
-
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria9 hours ago
-
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source10 hours ago
-
UN human rights experts call on all parties to accept ceasefire deal11 hours ago
-
#Nohkwa_17_January: Global reach exceeds 100 million views11 hours ago
-
WHO: Health sector needs billions for reconstruction of Gaza11 hours ago
-
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 203412 hours ago
-
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation12 hours ago