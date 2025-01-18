Open Menu

Assets Of China's Central SOEs Exceed 90 Trillion Yuan In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2025 | 10:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) BEIJING,18th January, 2025 (WAM) - The assets of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surpassed 90 trillion Yuan (about US$12 trillion) in 2024, marking a 5.9 percent year-on-year increase, the country's top state assets regulator said.

As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the total profits of these enterprises reached 2.6 trillion yuan in 2024, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.

According to the SASAC, such SOEs saw their spending on research and development reach 1.1 trillion yuan in 2024. The figure surpassed one trillion yuan for the third consecutive year.

Fixed-asset investment by the SOEs, including real estate, grew 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 5.3 trillion yuan. Notably, investment in strategic emerging industries totalled 2.7 trillion yuan, reflecting a 21.8 percent YoY increase and accounting for more than 40 percent of total investment, as reported by SASAC.

