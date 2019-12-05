Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organisations Affairs attends ceremony at Thai Embassy

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Yacoub Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, has attended a reception hosted by Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE.

The ceremony, which was held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Shihab Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of the East Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the state, along with members of the Thai community residing in the UAE.