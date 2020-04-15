Aster Pharmacy to offer medicines at cost price to visitors stranded in UAE due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) A leading pharmacy chain in the UAE today announced that it will offer medicines at cost price to visitors who are stranded in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aster Pharmacy, part of Aster DM Healthcare, said in a statement the decision came following "several requests from various consulates to assist their citizens to avail prescription medicines – many of which can be very expensive to purchase privately."

"There are currently a large number of people stuck in the UAE as a result of COVID-19 issues, many of whom do not possess health insurance: this is especially worrying for those that have chronic conditions requiring ongoing medical support - in addition to visitors with acute illness that require immediate medication," it explained.

The Pharmacy said it will provide medicines at cost price to visitors who can provide proof of their identity and a visit visa in addition to a prescription from a licensed medical practitioner.

"If prescriptions have been prepared by doctors outside of the UAE, alternative medicines will be provided at cost price," it added.