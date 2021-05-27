UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Commends UAE’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

AstraZeneca commends UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) Biopharmaceuticals company, AstraZeneca, commended the UAE’s successful strategy of providing COVID-19 vaccines, and carrying out vaccination and large-scale testing campaigns.

Qutaiba Al Manasseer, Government Affairs Director, middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, stated that the efforts of Middle Eastern countries to promptly make vaccines available have succeeded, noting that health authorities in the region have developed flexible systems and strategies to ensure the rapid and organised rollout of the vaccination campaign.

The UAE ranked among the fastest countries globally in terms of rolling out its vaccination programme, relying on the intensive efforts of its health authorities in administering vaccines and enhancing public confidence in its efficacy, he added.

Al Manasseer stressed that, since the start of the pandemic, AstraZeneca has focused on partnering with scientists, governments, multilateral organisations and manufacturers to establish agreements to develop and supply its vaccine, and help fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Company Oxford Middle East Government

Recent Stories

Nigeria appoints new army chief

3 minutes ago

KP CM directs PTI MPAs to play role in ensuring se ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong woman breaks record for fastest ascent o ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Email Provider Says Message About Ryanair Bo ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus to Lift Coronavirus Curfew From June 10 - G ..

3 minutes ago

'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' launched to keep city c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.