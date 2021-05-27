AstraZeneca commends UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) Biopharmaceuticals company, AstraZeneca, commended the UAE’s successful strategy of providing COVID-19 vaccines, and carrying out vaccination and large-scale testing campaigns.

Qutaiba Al Manasseer, Government Affairs Director, middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, stated that the efforts of Middle Eastern countries to promptly make vaccines available have succeeded, noting that health authorities in the region have developed flexible systems and strategies to ensure the rapid and organised rollout of the vaccination campaign.

The UAE ranked among the fastest countries globally in terms of rolling out its vaccination programme, relying on the intensive efforts of its health authorities in administering vaccines and enhancing public confidence in its efficacy, he added.

Al Manasseer stressed that, since the start of the pandemic, AstraZeneca has focused on partnering with scientists, governments, multilateral organisations and manufacturers to establish agreements to develop and supply its vaccine, and help fight the pandemic.