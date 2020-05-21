AstraZeneca Gets First Supply Agreements For COVID-19 Vaccine
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:15 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford, reported Reuters.
The British drugmaker said it has a total capacity sourced for one billion doses through 2020 and into 2021, and continues to increase capacity further.