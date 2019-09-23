UrduPoint.com
Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri Carrying Hopes Of Emirati People: Ahmad Al Falasi

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri is carrying the hopes of the nation on his shoulders, said Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

The historic mission of Al Mansouri, who is the first Emirati astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, affirms that Emiratis ambitions have no limit, Al Falasi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview.

"The mission also underscores the confidence of our wise leadership on the nation's youth and their abilities," he noted.

"The UAE’s leadership is keen to support Emirati youth in continuing the country’s achievements on both land and space, as they are capable of promoting the honourable image of Emiratis to the entire world," Dr. Al Falasi emphasised.

"Since the establishment of the UAE, our leadership considered the youth as the cornerstone of development and the country’s driving force to overall global leadership.

The UAE, therefore, drafted comprehensive plans to train them and provide them with the necessary skills," the minister explained.

Al Falasi further said that the vision of the UAE’s leadership on youth empowerment would be achieved when the first Emirati astronaut reach the International Space Station. "This is not the end but the start of a new era."

Regarding the national space sector, he pointed out that it is the largest in the region in terms of investment, exceeding AED22 billion.

When asked about his message to Al Mansouri before his flight to the International Space Station, Dr. Al Falasi said, "Hazza Al Mansouri carries the hopes of the country's leadership and he will carry the UAE's flag to the International Space Station for the world to see."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced that the UAE would send its first astronaut into space on Wednesday, 25th September.

