Open Menu

Astronomers Discover 128 New Moons Orbiting Saturn

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 02:47 PM

Astronomers discover 128 new moons orbiting Saturn

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Astronomers have discovered 128 new moons orbiting Saturn, giving it an insurmountable lead in the running tally of moons in the solar system.

Until recently, the “moon king” title was held by Jupiter, but Saturn now has a total of 274 moons, almost twice as many as all the other planets combined.

The team behind the discoveries had previously identified 62 Saturnian moons using the Canada France Hawaii telescope and, having seen faint hints that there were more out there, made further observations in 2023.

There are 95 moons of Jupiter with confirmed orbits as of 5th February 2024. The moons have been formally recognised by the International Astronomical Union this week and, for now, have been assigned strings of numbers and letters.

The moons were identified using the “shift and stack” technique, in which astronomers acquire sequential images that trace the moon’s path across the sky and combine them to make the moon bright enough to detect.

All of the 128 new moons are “irregular moons”, potato-shaped objects that are just a few kilometres across.

The escalating number of these objects highlights potential future disagreements over what actually counts as a moon. Closer observations of the bonanza of tiny moons could give scientists a window into a turbulent period in the early solar system, in which the planets migrated around in unstable orbits and collisions were common.

The new moons are clumped together in groups, suggesting that many of them are the remnants of much larger objects that collided and shattered within the last 100m years. The moons all have large, elliptical orbits at an angle to those of moons closer to the planet.

“[They] are likely all fragments of a smaller number of originally captured moons that were broken apart by violent collisions, either with other Saturnian moons or with passing comets,” said Prof Brett Gladman, an astronomer at the University of British Columbia.

Understanding the dynamics of Saturn’s many moons could also help resolve questions about the origin of Saturn’s rings, which scientists have suggested could be the aftermath of a moon that was ripped apart by the planet’s gravity.

Related Topics

Canada France Lead Columbia February All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

2 minutes ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..

3 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win tak ..

AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory mo ..

Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..

3 minutes ago
 First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Co ..

First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint ..

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East