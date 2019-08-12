UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asylum Applications In The EU+ Up By 10 Percent In H1 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:45 PM

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in H1 2019

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) In the first half of 2019, some 337,200 applications for asylum were lodged in the EU+, a 10 percent increase from the same period the previous year, according to preliminary analyses.

In contrast to this upward trend, in June 2019, applications fell to the lowest level of the year, according to figures.

Citizens of Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela continued to lodge the most number of applications, with only Syrians seeking asylum in reduced numbers. Importantly, applicants from several Latin-American countries have already lodged the same (or a higher) number of applications as in the whole of 2018. These citizens are all exempt from visa requirements while entering the Schengen area, now accounting for more than one in four applications in the EU+.

The output of first-instance authorities remained at lower levels, some 277,700 decisions were issued at first instance, in line with the previous semester. As a result, the number of cases awaiting a decision at first instance remained stable throughout the past 12 months and amounted to 439,000 at the end of June.

Some 95,300 first-instance decisions issued so far in 2019 have granted EU-regulated forms of protection (70 percent refugee status and 30 percent subsidiary protection), which amounts to a recognition rate of 34 percent. Citizens from Yemen and Syria had the highest rate (86 percent), whereas Moldovans (0.3 percent) and North Macedonians had the lowest rate (one percent).

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Yemen Same Venezuela June Visa 2018 2019 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

3 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

3 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

4 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

5 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.