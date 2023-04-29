Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) BRUSSELS, 28th April, 2023 (WAM) – In 2022, EU countries granted protection status to 384,245 asylum seekers , up by 40% compared with 2021 (275,040), according to data published by Eurostat today.

Among the 384,245 asylum seekers who were granted protection status in 2022 in the EU, 44% received refugee status, 31% were given subsidiary protection, and 25% received humanitarian protection.

Compared with 2021, the number of refugee status granted increased by 22%, subsidiary protection was up by 48%, and humanitarian protection registered the highest increase with 72%.

The highest number of people who received protection status was reported by Germany (159,365, 41% of the EU total), ahead of France (49 990, 13%), Italy (39, 660, 10%), and Spain (35, 765, 9%). Together, these four countries granted 73% of the protection requests at the EU level

The largest group who obtained protection status in the EU in 2022 were Syrians (29% of the total number of people granted protection status in the EU). They were followed by Afghans (23%) and Venezuelans (6%).