At Heart Of Disaster: UAE Efforts Deeply Appreciated By People Of Myanmar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) In the wake of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28th March, leaving behind widespread destruction and a tragic loss of life, the UAE stood out as a symbol of solidarity and compassion, swiftly extending a helping hand to those affected.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), U Ko Ko Hlaing, Union Minister for the Ministry of the State Administration Council Chairman's Office, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership, government, and people, saying, "The Government and people of Myanmar deeply appreciate the empathy and goodwill shown by the UAE during these difficult times. The people of Myanmar will never forget this generous humanitarian gesture.
In a noble act reflecting the UAE’s enduring humanitarian values, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the dispatch of a UAE search and rescue team. The team, comprising personnel from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, was sent to assist with rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas.
Hlaing commended the Emirati rescue team for their high level of professionalism and tireless efforts.
He emphasised the significant positive impact of the UAE’s humanitarian aid in alleviating the suffering of the people of Myanmar in the aftermath of the disaster.
At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar
