At Least 10 Dead In Brazil Landslides

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.

On Saturday night, the city of Ipatinga received around 80 millimetres of rainfall within an hour, leading to landslides across the region.

So far, nine fatalities have been reported, including an eight-year-old boy who was found beneath the rubble of a house destroyed by the landslide. Rescue teams also recovered another body in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.

Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighbourhood.

As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.

Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.

