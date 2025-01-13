At Least 10 Dead In Brazil Landslides
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM
BRASÍLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.
On Saturday night, the city of Ipatinga received around 80 millimetres of rainfall within an hour, leading to landslides across the region.
So far, nine fatalities have been reported, including an eight-year-old boy who was found beneath the rubble of a house destroyed by the landslide. Rescue teams also recovered another body in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.
Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighbourhood.
As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.
Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides3 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 241 hour ago
-
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut9 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin11 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highlighted by YouTube, M ..11 hours ago
-
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summit12 hours ago
-
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers Summit12 hours ago
-
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation12 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly12 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into profitable digital ..12 hours ago
-
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in UAE13 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness for opportunities, cha ..13 hours ago