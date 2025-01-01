At Least 10 Killed After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd In New Orleans
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.
It said no further information was immediately available, Reuters reported.
