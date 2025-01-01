Open Menu

At Least 10 Killed After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd In New Orleans

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.

It said no further information was immediately available, Reuters reported.

