At least 10 Thai ministers, lawmakers self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) At least 10 Thai cabinet ministers and dozens of lawmakers were self-isolating on Wednesday after coming into contact with positive coronavirus cases, amid a sharp increase in infections in the capital Bangkok.

Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob told local television he had tested positive for COVID-19, while his Bhumjaithai Party said other ministers, lawmakers and coalition politicians had been in contact with confirmed cases.

Thailand has seen infections jump in the past week, although numbers are still low in comparison to some of its regional neighbours, owing to more than a year of strict border controls, quarantine, testing and contact-tracing protocols.

Authorities recorded 334 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with no new deaths, bringing Thailand's case total to 29,905 and 95 fatalities.