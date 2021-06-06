At least 11 people killed by a landmine in northern Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) At least 11 civilians, including children, were killed when their vehicle set off a landmine in northern Afghanistan, Reuters quoted local government officials as saying on Sunday.

No one claimed the responsibility for the attack that occurred on Saturday.

Husamudim Shams, the governor of the northern province of Badgis, said 11 passengers, including three children, travelling to the city of Qala-e-Naw were killed in the blast on Saturday.