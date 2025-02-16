Open Menu

At Least 15 Dead After Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 10:15 AM

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) At least 15 people died and another 15 were injured in a stampede at the main railway station in India's capital New Delhi on Saturday night, the chief minister of the capital territory said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2000 local time (1430 GMT) on two platforms as passengers waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, where the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival is being hosted, media reports said.

The death toll included 10 women and three children, local media reported.

