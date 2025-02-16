At Least 15 Dead After Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 10:15 AM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) At least 15 people died and another 15 were injured in a stampede at the main railway station in India's capital New Delhi on Saturday night, the chief minister of the capital territory said on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 2000 local time (1430 GMT) on two platforms as passengers waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, where the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival is being hosted, media reports said.
The death toll included 10 women and three children, local media reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry7 minutes ago
-
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station7 minutes ago
-
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes alive8 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 202511 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow11 hours ago
-
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon12 hours ago
-
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX12 hours ago
-
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source13 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation13 hours ago
-
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah15 hours ago
-
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February at Al Marmoom Conserv ..15 hours ago
-
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report16 hours ago