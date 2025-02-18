Open Menu

At Least 18 Injured After Plane Crashes, Flips On Landing In Toronto

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) A plane carrying 80 people crash landed at Toronto Pearson airport yesterday, flipping upside down and leaving at least 18 people injured.

Video from the scene showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly-up on snow-covered tarmac and people walking away. Two people in a critical condition were airlifted to a nearby trauma centre and one child was taken by ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto. Twelve others sustained minor injuries.

Flight 4819 – operated by the Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air – crashed while landing in Toronto about 2.

45 pm local time, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.

The US Federal Aviation Authority said all 80 people onboard had been evacuated.

The Transportation Safety board of Canada (TSB) said it was “deploying a team to investigate” the accident.

A massive snowstorm hit eastern Canada on Sunday, and strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto yesterday. Before the crash, dozens of departures and arrivals had been delayed.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Canada Toronto Minneapolis Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

5 minutes ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

5 minutes ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

3 hours ago
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

3 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East