At Least 18 Injured After Plane Crashes, Flips On Landing In Toronto
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM
TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) A plane carrying 80 people crash landed at Toronto Pearson airport yesterday, flipping upside down and leaving at least 18 people injured.
Video from the scene showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly-up on snow-covered tarmac and people walking away. Two people in a critical condition were airlifted to a nearby trauma centre and one child was taken by ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto. Twelve others sustained minor injuries.
Flight 4819 – operated by the Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air – crashed while landing in Toronto about 2.
45 pm local time, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.
The US Federal Aviation Authority said all 80 people onboard had been evacuated.
The Transportation Safety board of Canada (TSB) said it was “deploying a team to investigate” the accident.
A massive snowstorm hit eastern Canada on Sunday, and strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto yesterday. Before the crash, dozens of departures and arrivals had been delayed.
