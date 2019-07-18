UrduPoint.com
At Least 23 People Feared Dead In Japan In Suspected Arson-fire Department

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

At least 23 people feared dead in Japan in suspected arson-fire department

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) At least 23 people were feared dead in a suspected arson incident at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, Reuters has quoted an official for the Kyoto City Fire Department as saying.

Thirteen people were confirmed dead and at least 10 more had no vital signs after they were found in the studio, the official said.

Scores were also injured when the building was torched, authorities said, with the cause suspected to be arson by a man who shouted "Die" as he doused the building with petrol.

