At Least 26 Dead After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off Honduran Coast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) At least 26 people died after a lobster-fishing boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of Honduras during poor weather conditions, an armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday, in one of the country's worst-ever accidents at sea.

According to Reuters, forty-seven people were rescued after the accident near Puerto Lempira, said Jose Domingo Meza, the Armed Forces Spokesman.

Various boats have gathered off the Honduran coast for lobster-fishing season, which began this month and runs through February.

Another fishing boat capsized earlier in the day in the same region because of the poor weather, but all 49 people onboard were rescued, Meza said.

