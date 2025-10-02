At Least 26 Killed In Boat Capsize In Southern Nigeria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) At least 26 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Niger River in Kogi State, southern Nigeria.
Local sources said the accident took place while the boat was carrying traders from Ibaji to a market in Ilushi, Edo State, before it overturned in the river. The death toll is expected to rise.
