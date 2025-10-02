Open Menu

At Least 26 Killed In Boat Capsize In Southern Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

At least 26 killed in boat capsize in southern Nigeria

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) At least 26 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Niger River in Kogi State, southern Nigeria.

Local sources said the accident took place while the boat was carrying traders from Ibaji to a market in Ilushi, Edo State, before it overturned in the river. The death toll is expected to rise.

Related Topics

Accident Niger Nigeria Market From

Recent Stories

Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

1 minute ago
 Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

3 hours ago
 PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

12 hours ago
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

12 hours ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

12 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

12 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

12 hours ago
 Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

12 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East