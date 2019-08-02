At least 3 injured in small explosions in Bangkok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) At least three people were injured in the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday as several small explosions were reported in different parts of the city, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has quoted local media as saying.

A total of six bombs exploded at three locations, including near a Skytrain station at the height of the morning rush hour, the Bangkok Post reported. None of the injuries was said to be serious. Other media reports said that four people were hurt.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered an immediate investigation into the incidents, according to a spokeswoman, who added that security measures have been tightened.