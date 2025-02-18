At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) A bus crash in Bolivia on Monday killed at least 31 people and wounded over a dozen more, according to local police.

The driver of the bus likely lost control of the vehicle, causing it to drop nearly 800 metres off a precipice in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla, a police officer speaking from the local hospital said.

The mountainous route is full of twists and turns, the police officer said, adding that the bus' speed could have been a factor in the crash.

