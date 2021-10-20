At least 34 dead after floods in north India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state's chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday.

Aerial footage of the affected areas showed engorged rivers and villages partially submerged by floodwaters, Reuters reported.

"There is huge loss due to the floods, the crops have been destroyed," Pushkar Singh Dhami said after surveying the damage late on Tuesday.

"The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away. So far 34 people have died and we are trying to normalise the situation as soon as possible."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "anguished" by the loss of life.

The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is especially prone to flooding. More than 200 were feared killed in February after flash floods swept away a hydroelectric dam.