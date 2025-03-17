At least 37 dead after adverse weather wreaks havoc across multiple US states

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Unusually vicious and damaging weather across multiple US states spawned violent tornadoes, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires over the weekend, leaving at least 37 people dead.

In the latest tally of the destruction, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday evening that more than 400 homes were damaged as wildfires swept across the state Friday. At least 74 homes in and around Stillwater were destroyed by wildfires, Mayor Will Joyce said Sunday night on Facebook.

The emergency management department also said the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed four fatalities related to the fires or high winds.

The National Weather Service said weekend tornado watches had mostly expired, but dangerous winds were still possible in the Carolinas, east Georgia and northern Florida through Sunday.

Forecasters warned of dangerous conditions that turned deadly.