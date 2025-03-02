Open Menu

At Least 37 Dead After Two Passenger Buses Collide In Bolivia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 01:15 PM

At least 37 dead after two passenger buses collide in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) At least 37 people have died, and another 39 were injured when two buses collided on a rural roadway early Saturday in southwest Bolivia, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the police.

The accident took place at 7:00 am local time a few kilometres from Uyuni, the gateway to the Salar de Uyuni, a major tourist attraction and the world’s largest salt flat at more than 10,000 square kilometres.

One of the buses was heading to Oruro, where one of the most important carnival celebrations in Latin America is currently taking place.

