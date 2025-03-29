Open Menu

At Least 4 Killed In Severe Storms Along Texas-Mexico Border

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 01:15 PM

At least 4 killed in severe storms along Texas-Mexico border

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) At least four people were killed, including some who drowned, in severe storms in the near Texas' border with Mexico amid heavy rain and flooding, officials said on Friday.

Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties in Texas faced among the heaviest storms, which lasted for about 48 hours, local officials said.

In Mexico, hundreds sought temporary shelter, and videos on social media showed military personnel wading through chest-high waters.

On the US side, officials said at least three people were killed in Hidalgo County, where officials said more than 21 inches (53 centimetres) of rain this week soaked the city of Harlingen. The region is rich with farmland, and Texas' agriculture commissioner said the damage included significant losses to agriculture and livestock.

