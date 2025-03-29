At Least 4 Killed In Severe Storms Along Texas-Mexico Border
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 01:15 PM
TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) At least four people were killed, including some who drowned, in severe storms in the near Texas' border with Mexico amid heavy rain and flooding, officials said on Friday.
Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties in Texas faced among the heaviest storms, which lasted for about 48 hours, local officials said.
In Mexico, hundreds sought temporary shelter, and videos on social media showed military personnel wading through chest-high waters.
On the US side, officials said at least three people were killed in Hidalgo County, where officials said more than 21 inches (53 centimetres) of rain this week soaked the city of Harlingen. The region is rich with farmland, and Texas' agriculture commissioner said the damage included significant losses to agriculture and livestock.
Recent Stories
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
At least 4 killed in severe storms along Texas-Mexico border5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,00020 minutes ago
-
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network14 hours ago
-
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,25114 hours ago
-
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissioner-General14 hours ago
-
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..14 hours ago
-
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon16 hours ago
-
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 202617 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Az ..18 hours ago
-
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 202418 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during National Reading Month18 hours ago
-
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue18 hours ago