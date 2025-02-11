At Least 55 Die In Guatemala After Bus Plunged Into Gorge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:15 AM
GUATEMALA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) At least 55 people are dead after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Investigators from the public ministry said that there were 53 bodies recovered at the scene, and the San Juan de Dios Hospital confirmed that two passengers brought there had also died.
Firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the road and into the steep gorge below the bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.
The densely packed bus was travelling into the capital from the town of San Agustin Acasaguastlan on a busy route into the city when it plunged approximately 20 metres from Puente Belice, a highway bridge that crosses over a road and creek.
