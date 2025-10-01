At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) At least 60 people were killed in a strong earthquake that rocked the central Philippines, toppling buildings, cutting power and sending residents fleeing into the streets, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing officials on Wednesday.

Over 140 people were injured in the magnitude 6.9 quake that hit the central province of Cebu and nearby provinces on Tuesday evening, the national disaster agency said.

Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Deputy Administrator for the Office of Civil Defence, said most of the fatalities were caused by falling debris. The death toll could still rise, he added, but expressed hope that the number “would not reach three digits.”

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported over 600 aftershocks, the strongest measuring magnitude 4.8. A tsunami alert warning of waves up to one metre was issued shortly after the quake.