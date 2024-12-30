At Least 71 Killed In Ethiopia Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 02:15 PM
ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) At least 71 people died in Ethiopia when a truck packed with passengers plunged into a river, according to the spokesperson for the southern Sidama regional government and a statement.
The accident occurred in the Bona district, the regional communication bureau said in a statement issued late on Sunday.
Wosenyeleh Simion, spokesperson for the Sidama regional government, told Reuters on Monday at least 71 people had died, including 68 males and three females.
